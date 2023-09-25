Yellowstone Recap With Spoilers: "Kill The Messenger"

Last week, Yellowstone made its broadcast television debut on CBS with the very first episode of the fan-favorite series, introducing viewers to the Dutton family, their complicated dynamics, as well as the threats facing them and their Montana ranch. The episode saw the death of the eldest Dutton son, Lee and it's Lee's death — along with the death of Robert Long who shot him — that is causing some problems for the Dutton family in this week's "Kill The Messenger". With CBS airing two episodes of Yellowstone this week, there's a lot to cover as things get more complex for the Duttons. Let's break down the biggest developments from the episode.

Fair warning: spoilers for Yellowstone beyond this point. Only read on if you really want to know!

What Happened in "Kill The Messenger"?

John Dutton tries to tame the wild horse Kayce gave him in the first episode, but it doesn't go especially well when the horse throws him. John passes the horse off to Jimmy to ride and Rip uses tape to keep Jimmy in the saddle. The horse continues to buck and try to get Jimmy off, to no avail and while it's brutal, John says this sort of thing will eventually turn the newly minted ranch hand into a real cowboy. Jimmy will be stuck taped to this horse all day.

On the reservation, Kayce is continuing to deal with his anger over things and ends up blowing up a rock, much to the ire of his wife, Monica. However, when Kayce and Tate investigate the hole, they discover it contains a dinosaur skeleton. In town, Jamie meets with the governor and learns that based on autopsy reports it's impossible for Lee to have shot Robert, Monica's brother. This means that Robert was killed by someone else and there's going to be an investigation, though it appears John Dutton might be covering things up. To make things worse, it's now national news and Jamie has to clear it all up. He goes to Beth, but she's not particularly helpful.

Jamie talks to John and they try to come up with a way to protect Kayce, who actually killed Robert. John wants to get the identities of the agents who are doing the investigation Unfortunately, even the Duttons may not be able to fix this because the autopsy photos are pretty clear about things and they all point to Kayce. John goes to talk to Kayce — spending time with Tate at the dinosaur pit in the process — and demands the truth from Kayce, who doesn't open up.

The medical examiner gives the autopsy to the tribal police, which makes things even worse for the Duttons. Turns out the medical examiner has a sketchy past and Jamie thinks they might be able to get the autopsy declared inadmissible, but John wants Rip to deal with things. At the reservation, Rainwater looks over the photos and is convinced Lee did not shoot Robert and thinks they now have a case against John.

John debates cremating Lee and has a chat with Beth. he also asks Carl Reynolds to get his son to change his story about Lee's death. Kayce considers re-enlisting, which upsets Monica. He almost confesses when a building explodes nearby and they rush to help but find a man who has been horribly burned who begs Kayce to skill him. Kayce does. Rainwater and the reservation police show up and don't take any action, but Rainwater makes Kayce come with him. Kayce does a sweat ceremony that Rainwater says will show him the map of his future.

Lee is cremated in an incinerator by John's men. Rip confronts and kills the medical examiner but makes it look like a suicide. Kayce prepares to confess to Monica. John takes Lee's ashes to scatter on his wife (Lee's mother's) grave.

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on CBS. The series is also available to stream on Peacock.