Yellowstone Creator Already Knows the Show's Ending

Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of the Western drama Yellowstone, already knows how the show is going to end. The Yellowstone franchise quickly became a surprise hit for Paramount, taking off during the pandemic and spawning a slew of spinoffs, all helmed by Taylor Sheridan. Season 5 of Yellowstone on Paramount Network is currently on hiatus, but that isn't stopping one of its stars from discussing how the lives of the Dutton family could potentially ride off into the sunset. Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), along with Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), and Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood) were at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters last week, where Bentley dished on Yellowstone's ending.

"He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it," Wes Bentley said. "That was a while ago. I'm sure he didn't know how we were going to get there but he knows how." When asked if some of the Duttons would die by the time Yellowstone concluded, he shrewdly responded, "I'm not a Dutton."

He added, "I don't think he's playing a game here. He does want to see something left for his son. I think he has seen himself [dead] from before the beginning of the season. He's already end-gamed what is happening to him. He knows what's coming and he's trying to get what he can out of it by making some moves and taking opportunities."

"Is he just holding onto power or is he actually trying to do something with the land?" Bentley continued. "I think Jamie has valid questions about a lot of things and that's what's complicated about him. He has a good argument. He doesn't go about it the right way necessarily, or I guess in ways people hate, but it's his way and it's who he is."

Yellowstone Star Has No Idea What Happens Next in Season 5

Speaking in an interview with IndieWire, Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly was asked about what's to come in the remaining episodes, revealing that they have another major project happening between now and when they start filming the next batch.

"I haven't read a word yet," the actress revealed. "They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans. I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive the work begins. I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."

Reilly also spoke at length about the mysterious nature of the show and how going into Season 5 she didn't have many expectations. In part she attributed this to Taylor Sheridan's screenwriting for the show, and that instead of getting the entire thing at once like they usually do, they only have a few episodes before they started filming.

"His vision, and his knowledge, and understanding of these characters are his and they're so full, and they're so unforgiving, that's what makes it exciting. Because you have no idea where he's gonna take you. I don't know what he has in store for Beth. It's not necessarily a collaboration in the way that one might expect [of] you sitting down and throwing out ideas for what the story is. He is our leader and we jump on and we hold on ourselves."

Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently airing on Paramount Network.