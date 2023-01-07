Yellowstone Star Admits They Have "No Idea" What Happens Next in Season 5

Yellowstone season 5 is officially on hiatus and fans have no idea when the show will return to close out its super-sized new season. Another important group of people that are in the dark about what's next? The cast. Stars for the show have already opened up about not knowing what comes next, let alone when they'll return to the ranch, but one actor on the show confirms that have "no idea" what will happen, all thanks to Taylor Sheridan's writing. Speaking in an interivew with IndieWire, Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly was asked about whats to come in the remaining episodes, revealing that they have another major project happening between now and when they start filming the next batch.

"I haven't read a word yet," the actress revealed. "They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans. I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive the work begins. I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."

Reilly also spoke at length about the mysterious nature of the show and how going into season 5 she didn't have many expectations. In part she attributed this to Taylor Sheridan's screenwriting for the show, and that instead of getting the entire thing at once like they usually do, they only have a few episodes before they started filming.

"His vision, and his knowledge, and understanding of these characters are his and they're so full, and they're so unforgiving, that's what makes it exciting. Because you have no idea where he's gonna take you. I don't know what he has in store for Beth. It's not necessarily a collaboration in the way that one might expect [of] you sitting down and throwing out ideas for what the story is. He is our leader and we jump on and we hold on ourselves."

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded and before Yellowstone was a mega-hit. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+ including 1883 and 1923. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.