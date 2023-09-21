Yellowstone: The Y Brand Explained

Here's everything you want to know about what some ranchers are branded with on Yellowstone.

Yellowstone made its broadcast debut on CBS on Sunday with the network airing the popular series from creator Taylor Sheridan starting from Season 1 episode 1 — the series is currently in its fifth and final season on Paramount Network. With a new audience being introduced to the Dutton family saga for the first time, for many there are a lot of things to unpack about the series. From character histories to the complex personal relationships, and more, Yellowstone has a lot of fascinating elements but there is one that has already caught the attention of viewers: the Yellowstone "Y" brand.

In the series premiere, one of the first things viewers are introduced to is Jimmy, the grandson of a man named Dirk who wants John Dutton to hire Jimmy, who just so happens to have a criminal record and is in a situation where he's going to end up in prison for a long time if he messes up just one more time. Rip ends up approaching Jimmy for John and gives him a choice: accept the "Y" brand and come devote himself to the Yellowstone or go to prison and that he's only being extended this choice because of his grandfather's friendship with John Dutton. Jimmy takes the brand.

Warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone (including some mild spoilers through Season 5) beyond this point.

What Does the "Y" Brand Mean?

On Yellowstone, getting branded with the "Y" is a symbol of commitment and loyalty, between the ranchers and the ranch itself, though each person who bears the brand ultimately ends up with it for different reasons. For some, it represents second chances — which is the case with Jimmy — but for most it really is all rooted in being an act of loyalty to the Yellowstone and the Dutton family. It's a symbol of deep commitment. The brand is so important that if you have the brand and you betray the ranch there are consequences, which in one case meant cutting the brand off a man's chest.

Perhaps the best explanation of the purpose of the brand actually comes in Season 5 from John Dutton, who in a flashback when young Rip is getting branded, explains the commitment.

"You're committing yourself to this ranch for the rest of your life," he said. "And this ranch is committing itself to you. You will have a home until the day you die or this ranch is no more."

Who All Bears the "Y" Brand?

There are quite a few characters who have the brand. We see Jimmy get his brand in the first episode, but Rip, Walker, Lloyd, Wade, Ryan, Colby, Ethan, Jake, and Teeter all get branded over the course of five seasons. Kayce Dutton is also branded and is the only known member of the Dutton family to have the brand.

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on CBS. The first four seasons of the series are also available to stream on Peacock.