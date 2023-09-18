Yellowstone Premiere Ends With Major Death for the Dutton Family

Yellowstone has officially made its broadcast television debut with the series premiere airing on the CBS Network following a successful run on the Paramount Network for the last few years, and the first episode of the series ends with a major death shaking up the Dutton Family for the series moving forward. Yellowstone has been a massive success for the Paramount Network and has since result in four and a half seasons, and many more projects from series creator Tyler Sheridan released in the years since its initial premiere. But while fans are still waiting on what's next, Yellowstone is about to hit a whole new wave of potential fans.

Yellowstone has made its broadcast premiere on CBS as part of their new line-up for the Fall 2023 TV schedule amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and that means even more fans will get their chance to see why the franchise has been such a hit. This also means that there are many who are going to see why it was on a premium cable network in the first place as the first episode ends with the death of a significant character, Lee Dutton.

Who Dies in Yellowstone?

Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 1 is titled "Daybreak," and introduces fans to the Yellowstone ranch and the various members of the Dutton Family. It's clear from the outset that each member of the family has their own views and goals for the future of the ranch itself, and the patriarch, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) views each of his children in one negative way or another. But that's all accept one, Lee, who was the oldest son of the family and had the most hands-on experience with the Yellowstone Ranch itself.

Lee, for all intents and purposes, was originally the main one expected to inherit the ranch itself from John, but Lee's death sends the series in motion as it opens up a power vacuum needing to be filled. When several cattle were taken from the ranch by the Broken Rock Reservation, it ultimately leads to a shootout that ends in Lee's death. Notably shot by Robert Long, the brother-in-law for Lee's brother Kayce Dutton, Long was then killed by Kayce when he tried to finish Lee off.

Lee's death in the Yellowstone premiere is the most important in the series as it sparks the fights from then on, and now even more Yellowstone fans are jumping along for the ride. What did you think of this Dutton death? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!