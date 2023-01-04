Yellowstone's Fan-Favorite Speaks Out on Returning to the Ranch in Season 5

Yellowstone just aired its midseason finale on Sunday and while fans have a bit of a wait for the rest of Season 5 — the series is set to return sometime this summer — there is a little bit of good news. Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that the first half of the season will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 9th and now, in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Collider, series stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reflecting on some of their characters moments in Season 5 — particularly how the Season has allowed them to dig deeper into Beth and Rip's relationship.

"What's lovely is, going back [to the flashbacks] we understand more of them as we play them, because we go back deeper within their history," Reilly said. "In Season 5, there's stuff that's being revealed that we didn't know about from back when they were teenagers. So we're discovering all the time things about them that Taylor's [Sheridan, showrunner] created."

When will Yellowstone return with new episodes?

Fans will have a little bit of a wait for the remaining episodes of Season 5 of Yellowstone. On Sunday, Paramount Network released a teaser for the upcoming back half of Season 5, revealing that the series will return sometime this summer. A specific date was not given. Piper Perabo gave an update in a recent interview revealing that the series seemingly hasn't even begun production on the second half of the season, though she did tease that there is a "lot coming".

"There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," Perabo told TV Insider. "I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back.... I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes.