Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer

On Sunday, Paramount Network released a teaser for the upcoming back half of Season 5, revealing that the series will return this summer but didn't give a specific date. You can check out the video below. Season 5 of the series is the largest yet for Yellowstone with 14 episodes as opposed to 10. Piper Perabo gave an update in a recent interview revealing that the series seemingly hasn't even begun production on the second half of the season.

"There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," Perabo told TV Insider. "I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back.... I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."

However, Perabo did tease that a lot of things are "going south" with the midseason finale.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.

Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount Network.