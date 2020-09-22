You Season 3 Reportedly Starts Shooting in November

✖

After initially debuting on Lifetime, You has grown to be a bonafide phenomenon for Netflix. The genre-bending series has been a bingeworthy and buzzworthy hit, and its sophomore season only upped the ante when it debuted late last year. You was renewed for a third season this past January -- and it sounds like production on it could soon be underway. According to a Patreon post from Twitter scooper Daniel Richtman, You is set to begin production in early November, with the goal of filming until "Late April 2021". His report also indicated that the filming will have strict COVID-19 restrictions, as has been the case for essentially every production to restart amid the pandemic.

Of course, with the nation of the pandemic and its spread continuing to evolve on a daily basis, there's always a chance that You could end up not making that projected November start window. But either way, this does provide the best indication yet of when the hit series hopes to start things back up again -- and of whether or not the series could be released in 2021.

You will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, with Victoria Pedretti returning as his girlfriend, Love Quinn. In the Season 2 finale, Joe learned that Love wasn't afraid to kill for him -- and that she was pregnant with his baby daughter. Joe came to realize that he was willing to stay in a relationship with Love. The duo moved in together in a suburban neighborhood in California, and Joe began to wax poetic about his new life -- and how it was all worth it to lead him to a new woman. Joe peeked through the fence shared by him and his next-door neighbor and saw a woman with a stack of classic books writing in a journal.

The question of who that new woman is has plagued the You fandom for months, with some speculating that it could actually be Joe's mother, Sandy, who abandoned him as a child. Whether or not that will be the case remains to be seen.

Season 2 of You also starred Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves, James Scully as Forty Quinn, Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone, Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves, Robin Lord Taylor as Will Bettelheim, and Charlie Barnett as Gabe Miranda.

The first two seasons of You are currently available to stream on Netflix.