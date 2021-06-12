Zenimation Collides With Raya and the Last Dragon in New Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Zenimation was one of the earliest Disney+ exclusive projects, and now it's back with a series of new episodes, which all look to immerse you in a one-of-a-kind soundscape inspired by some of Disney's biggest films. All of the new episodes are now available to stream on Disney+, and we've got an exclusive clip from the new wave that gives the gorgeous world of Raya and the Last Dragon the Zenimation treatment, and it is stunning. You can check it out for yourself in our exclusive clip, which can be found in the video above.

The sounds of rushing water are heard as the camera moves towards the temple entrance, and an object can be seen shining towards the center of the area. We then hear the sounds of the forest, and the camera then heads through to reveal a small house.

That ends up being the house of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and we see more footage from the beloved classic film as more sounds of the forest play out.

You can find the clip in the video above and the official description for Zenimation's new episodes below.

"Zenimation, the series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, returns for a new season. Enjoy moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films – including scenes from Disney’s first feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs all the way through to never-before-seen moments from Raya and the Last Dragon.

Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses with the soundscapes of Disney Animation’s “Zenimation”, a tribute to the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. Executive produced by Amy Astley. From Walt Disney Animation Studios."

1. Rain - Step into the rain with Simba, Bambi and never-before-seen footage from Raya and the Last Dragon.

2. Everyday Comforts – Experience the comforts of everyday, morning to night, with Tiana, Anna, and Dumbo.

3. Natural Wonders – The wonders of nature as seen through the eyes of Pocahontas, Mufasa, Alice, and others.

4. Transformation – Witness the power of transformation with Pinocchio, Kida, the Beast, and Te Fiti.

5. Waterways – Enjoy the scenic waterways of Kumandra, Mt. Olympus, Motunui, and Atlantis.

6. Kindness – There is so much greatness in kindness, as we can learn from Moana, Baymax, Aladdin, and Vanellope.

7. Snowscapes – Enjoy the peace and stillness of snowy days with Bambi, Thumper, Tigger and Rabbit.

8. Locales – Arendelle, Paris, Kumandra, New Orleans, from forests deep to castles far away.

Zenimation's new episodes are available to stream now on Disney+.