Zootopia+ Anthology Series Announced for Disney+

✖

Disney had a lot of new projects to share during the Disney Investor's Day 2020, and many of these projects built off of beloved characters and franchises that fans haven't had a chance to see further explored. Included in that mix is a return to the world of Zootopia in a new Disney+ series titled Zootopia+. We don't have a ton of details just yet, but we do know the new series is coming to the service in 2022 alongside a Baymax! series and a Tiana series. They also announced a Moana series coming in 2023, and all of these will be in animation.

As for the Zootopia+ series, we do know a few things. The show will focus in on some of the lovable supporting cast from the Zootopia film, including Flash the Sloth, Fru Fru, Gazzel's backing dancers, and more.

Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation’s first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Now, that doesn't mean we won't see the two lead characters from the movie make an appearance, as plenty will be hopeful to at least see cameos from Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman).

Zootopia+ will be directed by Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad, who were both involved with the original film (Correy was an animator and Trinidad as a writer).

Zootopia brought in over a billion for Disney when it released in 2016, and while it does seem that a sequel is in the works, it will likely be a minute until we see it hit theaters. Those who watched the film know how massive this world is, and we only saw a small sliver of the many oddball and wonderfully quirky characters that live in it in the first movie, so having the chance to expand on that while getting to know some of our favorite supporting characters along the way holds quite a bit of promise.

Are you excited for Zootopia+? Let us know in the comments!