Invincible Season 4 Contines The Show’s Superhero Tradition, For Good And For Bad (Review)

It’s time to put on the suit once again, superhero fans, because Mark Grayson and the world of Invincible are back. Jetting through the stratosphere to bring viewers its fourth season, Amazon Prime Video’s juggernaut of an animated series is only getting bigger for Mark and his fellow heroes as the Viltrumite War kicks off. Luckily, we here at ComicBook.com have seen the first six episodes of the series and are more than happy to share our thoughts on the upcoming installments that put the titular character through both the physical and emotional wringer.

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Invincible’s fourth season goes bigger and bolder than its predecessor, introducing a lot of emotional and well-thought-out problems for Mark to tackle. Its emotional core, dealing with loss, death, and the state of things, is perhaps at its strongest here, while maintaining a level of brutality that might put the first three seasons to shame. Unfortunately, while Amazon’s white-hot animated series continues to run hot on its strengths, its weaknesses, particularly its animated foibles, are evident in season four. Invincible’s big return is well worth your time if you loved what you saw before, while creating a refreshing and interesting character study for the young crime fighter.

Rating 4 Out Of 5

PROS CONS Invincible’s return creates some fairly interesting character studies The animation continues to lack when compared to many of the animated series running these days The battles are bigger and bloodier than anything that has come before it The massive cast often means some characters get lost in the shuffle The emotional heart of the series remains strong in season four

Invincible: Bigger, Badder, Bloodier Than Ever

Courtesy of Prime Video

Invincible season four starts right where the third season ended, with Mark licking his wounds following the brutal battle against the Viltrumite known as Conquest. Mark’s character is one of the best aspects of this latest batch of episodes, as the hero struggles with whether he should end the reign of terror unleashed by his enemies permanently. Characters like Batman, Spider-Man, and Superman have long wrestled with the “no killing rule,” but Invincible explores this concept with ease, which comes as a great way to follow Mark’s journey here.

Invincible is no saint this time around, swearing after Conquest that he would permanently deal with anyone who threatened his family. The situations that push Mark to the breaking point in season four are quite ingenious, especially when it comes to one returning race of extraterrestrials and the best way to deal with them. Steven Yuen’s voice work here is top-notch, hammering home the emotional challenges that Mark faces regularly, making for some of the best moments of the fourth season. The rest of the cast, including Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, are also bringing their A-game to the series.

As for the subject matter, Invincible’s fourth season has definitely made things bigger than what’s come before it. “The Viltrumite War” especially feels like the show’s “Avengers: Infinity War” as countless characters assemble to take on the biggest threat of the series. What might be most noteworthy to mention is the one storyline that never took place in the Image comic, specifically the arc focusing on Damien Darkblood and the underworld, teased in the season three finale. Luckily, you’d hardly know that this is a completely original story, as Robert Kirkman and his creative team help make this a worthwhile jaunt that doesn’t feel like “filler” in the slightest. Funny, dark, and surprisingly introspective, Mark’s trip to the underworld feels fresh and important in the animated series.

The Invincible Problem

Courtesy of Prime Video

The real downside to Invincible is the same downside that the series has had since the beginning: its animation. To date, the animated series simply keeps fumbling with packing the punch that it requires to keep battles as fast and frantic as they could be, or certainly, to live up to the hype of the original comic series. Ryan Ottley’s art in the Image Comic was so packed with energy that it looked like characters would fly their way out of the panels themselves, and unfortunately, the same can’t be said for this fourth season. There are quite a few times when there are animation hiccups, and, considering we’re in season four, many of them feel inexcusable.

A minor quibble with the fourth season is its handling of characters, as some heroes and villains can get left behind in the shuffle. One major storyline, for example, has to be set aside to focus on the war against the Viltrum Empire, but this choice might rub some viewers the wrong way. This was a similar issue with the Image Comic, to be fair, as some major life-changing events would take place, only for Mark to miss them completely while adventuring in outer space. Considering how strong the characterization is in this season, this can often feel like a detriment to the series in leaving many of the figures behind.

Ultimately, if you loved the first three seasons of Invincible, you’re going to love what you get here in season four. There’s plenty to like in Mark’s big comeback, though the animated series still struggles with the same warts that have been growing since the very beginning. Still, Invincible will, most likely, prove to be one of the most talked-about superhero stories of 2026, and for good reason.

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