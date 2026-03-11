Invincible Star Had No Idea How “Rough” Season 4 Would Be [Exclusive]

Invincible has never shied away from shocking twists and brutal battles over the course of its first three seasons, and fans don’t expect that to change with season 4. There have been some truly epic and heartbreaking moments in seasons 1 through 3, but despite everything that’s already gone down, one Invincible star just teased that things are still pretty rough in season 4, and they didn’t see it coming.

ComicBook’s Chris Killian recently spoke with Invincible star Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson, Invincible) about whether he’s ever surprised by parts of the story when the scripts come in. For Yeun, it’s always a surprise, and in season 4, things have been a bit rough for Mark. “I actually didn’t read all the comics. I remember when I first got on Walking Dead, Robert sent me like three of the omnibuses, and then I read, like, two of them, but I didn’t read the rest. And then when I got cast in this [Invincible], I didn’t. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to kind of keep it separate, “Yeun said. “And so I’m surprised as I go, to be honest, I’m experiencing this comic as Mark is experiencing his life. So, you know, it’s a rough one right now, but maybe it’s looking up, I don’t know.’”

Invincible Season 4 Will Divert From The Comics In A Major Way

While the main beats of the Invincible story from the comics have made it over to the TV series, season 4 will change things up a bit. That’s because the end of season 3 brought back the fan-favorite character of Damien Darkblood, who appeared in season 1 but hasn’t been seen since. During that season, he was banished to hell, but now he’s back, and the reason he’s back is to finally get to a story that creator Robert Kirkman has wanted to make happen for quite some time.

In the Invincible comics, Darkblood is never banished to hell, as Kirkman revealed he always wanted to bring him back into the fold for a story with Mark. Unfortunately, that never happened, as Kirkman says he kept getting sidetracked and the timing never worked out. The idea was that every superhero story has some moment in time where they have to fight the devil, and after seeing the scene in season 3, it appears fans are finally going to get that side quest with Darkblood in season 4.

Making that even better is the fact that Invincible got Bruce Campbell to play the demon in question, though Kirkman wouldn’t actually say if it was the devil. Darkblood is once again played by Clancy Brown, so fans will actually get to see a Darkblood and Invincible adventure that the comics never had.

That’s pretty special, but it’s also great for fans who have read all the comics and are up to speed on the broader Invincible Universe. Those fans now get a story that they are in the dark on (no pun intended), and it brings an element of unpredictability and surprise to what is already a highly anticipated season of TV.

The first three episodes of Invincible season 4 debut on Prime Video on March 18th, and will then release new episodes weekly.

