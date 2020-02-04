John Morrison Announces The Dirt Sheet's Return on WWE SmackDown This Week

Now that John Morrison and The Miz have reunited as a tag team, the pair are looking to bring back one of their classic segments to Friday Night SmackDown this week. Morrison confirmed via Instagram on Monday that the pair will be reviving The Dirt Sheet on Friday, marking the return of the Slammy-award winning program. The show originally ran from 2009-09 as a WWE.com exclusive, and saw the pair poke fun at their opponents each week with a series of funny skits. The two originally broke up in 2009 when The Miz was drafted to Raw, but reunited shortly after Morrison re-signed with the company.

The two won a four-way tag match on SmackDown last week, earning a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Kofi Kingston and Big E at the upcoming Super ShowDown pay-per-view.

Morrison originally left the WWE in 2011 and wound up becoming a main event player in various independent promotions like Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling. He explained in an interview with The Bump that his hiatus lasted much longer than he expected.

"When I left in 2011, I meant to take a year off," Morrison said. "I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit. That year turned into eight years. It's crazy how fast the time flew. And part of it was I was having a lot of fun wrestling for other places. Every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract and they wanna have you sign for longer and extend and extend. I felt like I was a really big part of all these organizations; Lucha Underground, IMPACT, 5 Star. I was like the guy, the brand ambassador. It was cool having all that autonomy."

"Why did I come back? Or why did it take so long? I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing. I had always meant to come back," Morrison said. "At this point, when I realized, 'I better get my ass back to WWE before ten years goes by.' Because time is flying."

