Jey Uso Received Support From JoJo Offerman Following WWE Backlash Fireflies Entrance

At WWE Backlash in France, Jey Uso made his entrance for his title match against Damian Priest. The crowd was electric the whole night but perhaps the most memorable and mesmerizing was when everyone in attendance lit up their phones for his entrance. It created a viral moment that crowds in the U.S. have since tried to replicate and it has seemingly become part of his character. Uso has since been referring to himself as the "Yeeter of Worlds," a play on the incomparable late Bray Wyatt's "Eater of Worlds."

"Man, you know, the crazy part is it was so loud in there [at WWE Backlash], you can't hear it, if that makes sense because, man, I had no idea they would do that," Uso told the Battleground Podcast. "And as soon as I saw it, I thought it was like how we all thought about him [Windham Rotunda]. It was emotional. I was so overwhelmed by it. If I could explain it uce, it looked like a wave of stars come falling on you. It looked like it was endless. It would never be replicated like that again, or I don't think I'll ever feel that kind of — I wrestled in front of some big crowds, but man, this Lyon, France was probably my favorite experience in wrestling ever. This is why we wrestle right here, for moments like this that just organically happen here and I was really happy. It was just with me, and I wanna call 'em fireflies or whatever you wanna call 'em because that's what they are to me. So yeah, I was really happy that it just — they just did with me.

But Uso wasn't sure how the moment in France would be taken by Wyatt's loved ones, particularly his wife JoJo. However, after she watched clips of it online, it made her emotional and she gave him the validation he needed to keep it going. "I think the most I was validated was, I mean, his wife, JoJo [Offerman], Bray Wyatt's wife had text me and just said how much she was emotional watching. She saw clips of it on YouTube and that let me know right there, alright, I'ma keep it. I hope it sticks with me. I never asked for it. They did it and I just wanna keep it with me now" (h/t: POST Wrestling).

Uso will next face Gunther in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament on WWE Raw, a decision that divided fans online. While many were rooting for the "Main Event" to finally pick up a huge win, others were looking forward to seeing IIja Dragunov and Gunther battle it out once like in their NXT days.