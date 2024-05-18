ROH Women's World Champion Athena Reportedly Injured During Recent Match

During a recent Ring of Honor taping the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion Athena reportedly suffered an injury according to PWInsider. Athena was wrestling Viva Van when the injury took place and afterwards she was seen limping to the backstage area while still remaining in character. According to the report, Athena charged at Van who ducked out of the champion's way and pulled the middle rope. Athena went through the ropes where she landed on the floor but when she made it back up she was limping in the ring.

As of now Athena has held the ROH Women's World Championship for over 500 days, the most in the titles short lineage. She first won the championship all the way back in 2022 at Final Battle against Mercedes Martinez and has defended it 21 times during her reign. Athena has mainly defended the belt in Ring of Honor, making her a special attraction to the brand, but there have been select instances where she defends it elsewhere. On one such occasion she defended it in PRESTIGE Wrestling against Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling's Miyu Yamashita. Her most recent defense was on AEW Battle of the Belts X against Red Velvet.

It's unclear if the injury will keep her out of action or if it was a minor tweak, but Athena has been steadily headlong every Ring of Honor pay-per-view for quite some time as its most consistent and dominant champion. The next Ring of Honor show will take place in Texas in July as announced by AEW this week. ROH Death Before Dishonor will be part of a series of events AEW will host in partnership with the city of Arlington this summer.

Athena's Aspirations for the ROH Women's Championship

Athena has been incredibly vocal about wanting to take the belt on a "world tour" of sorts to help bring Ring of Honor to global audiences. "I would love to go back to Australia. I would love to take the Ring of Honor Championship on a world tour, I really would," Athena told the Battleground Podcast in December. "Now, I'm more focused on trying to see what's next for me because I don't know. I would love to promote Ring of Honor on a world level. We get to go to Canada. My dream right now is to go to Japan. That is a dream, that is a style that I have emulated more than anything else and I know those women hit so hard and they are so phenomenal and they train beast mode 24/7 and that's something I have always wanted to be immersed in."

Comicbook wishes Athena the best in her recovery.