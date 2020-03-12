AEW Moves March 18 Episode of AEW Dynamite to Jacksonville

All Elite Wrestling announced on Thursday that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite on March 18 to Daily's Place Amphitheatre in Jacksonville due to coronavirus. The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, but was in jeopardy after New York governor Andrew Cuomo placed a ban on all mass gatherings larger than 500 people.

"As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week's AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL," AEW announced on Twitter.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. pic.twitter.com/4OGpiRW1oU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

There's no official word yet on what will happen to the March 25 episode of Dynamite, which also serves as the AEW: Blood & Guts special. The show was supposed to take place inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, but the New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that all events scheduled for the arena had been canceled through the end of the month.

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center have released a statement regarding the NHL’s decision to suspend the season. pic.twitter.com/zZ5oIc9qYm — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 12, 2020

Elsewhere in the wrestling world, WWE confirmed that this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will take place inside the WWE Performance Center.

"Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance," WWE wrote in a statement on Thursday. "The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan."

Meanwhile, the status of WrestleMania 36 is entirely up in the air. WWE released a new statement on the event's status on Thursday.

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues," it read. "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.