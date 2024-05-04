WWE Reveals King & Queen of The Ring 2024's First Round Bracket

Hot off the heels of Backlash, WWE has already revealed the first bracket of their King And Queen of The Ring Tournament.

WWE's next pay-per-view event is preparing to crown new royalty in the professional wrestling organization as King And Queen of The Ring will take place in Saudi Arabia. While Backlash had its fair share of surprises and hard-hitting matches, the next event is going to take some serious build-up before it arrives later this month. A tournament will be put into place for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown to find the king and queen and we have the breakdown of the matches you can look forward to.

Originally titled simply "King of The Ring", WWE has decided to crown a queen along with a king for its next event. While the title of wrestling royalty might not allow the wrestlers a shot at a title like "Money in The Bank", there have been numerous instances of past superstars incorporating the regal moniker into their characters. In order to take the crown, the potential kings and queens are going to have to battle one another and go through a tournament to win the gold. The last King of the Ring was Kofi Kingston, so it will be interesting to see if he has a role to play in the next event.

WWE: King And Queen of The Ring Line-Up

Who will seize their destiny and becoming the 2024 KING and QUEEN of the RING in WWE?



We've got some huge news on the first round matches taking place on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/PYzhlKS7Di — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

The Queen of the Ring matches prior to the event taking place on May 25th include:

Zoey Stark Vs. Ivy Nile

Shayna Bazsler Vs. Zelina Vega

Lyra Valkyria Vs. Asuka

Iyo Sky Vs. Natalya

On the flip side, the King of the Ring Matches that will take place before the pay-per-view event include:

Drew McIntyre Vs. Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston Vs. Rey Mysterio

Ricochet Vs. Ilja Dragunov

Gunther Vs. Sheamus

It will be interesting to see what effects that Backlash has on the upcoming pay-per-view event as several seeds have been planted for many of the wrestlers that made up the post-WrestleMania spectacle. The Bloodline, despite seeing Roman Reigns on hiatus, added a new member to its ranks while on the flip side, Damian Priest's Judgement Day appears to be hanging on by a threat despite the World Heavyweight Champion retaining his title.