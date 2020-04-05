Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Missed WrestleMania 36

✖

As WrestleMania 36 wraps up on Sunday night, certain members of the roster are stepping forward and explaining why they had to miss the show. Because of either injury, illness or as a precaution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that list included Roman Reigns, United States Champion Andrade, Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke and The Miz. Mysterio was reportedly set to compete in a match for the US title, but was pulled from the show before the match could even be announced. Since the he hadn't addressed his absence on social media, but he did clarify why he would be gone from the show in an interview with Fox Sports this week.

Mysterio explained (in Spanish) that he was feeling under the weather when WWE started taping shows at the Performance Center, and that WWE docotrs opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues. He stated that he showed no signs or symptoms or coronavirus, and speculated that it was caused from traveling from Orlando to San Diego.

"DESAFORTUNADAMENTE YO NO PUDE VIAJAR A WRESTLEMANIA, TENÍA SÍNTOMAS DE RESFRIADO" #WWExFOX @reymysterio explicó a @jimenaofficial su estado de salud y por qué no viajó a Orlando @SaturdayWWE ➡https://t.co/0v0rWQR3Fr pic.twitter.com/q7EFy3W8eF — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 5, 2020

Andrade was then booked to to challenge the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Angel Garza, only to be pulled from the show and replaced by Austin Theory due to an injury.

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

And here's the lineup for Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

