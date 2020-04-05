WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two Match Card

✖

WrestleMania 36 will continue on Sunday night with Night Two of the annual event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Like Night One, the show was pre-taped last week and will air via the WWE Network, on pay-per-view providers and on streaming services like FITE TV. By Saturday afternoon WWE still hadn't confirmed which shows would take place on which night, but the promotion opened the kickoff show by running down the eight matches (and one kickoff show match) that would take place. By process of elimination, fans were able to pick out which matches were being saved for Night Two.

Check out the card for the event below. The show will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a one-hour kickoff show starting at 6 p.m.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

Here are the results from Night One:

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night One ended with the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and Styles, which took place outside of the Performance Center on a closed set. The Firefly Fun House match between Wyatt and Cena will also occur outside the PC, though it's unclear what its set will look like.

WWE also confirmed during Night One that it plans on airing the April 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, which was also pre-taped along with WrestleMania. WWe has everything up through this week's NXT filmed, and its unclear as of yet if it will continue to be able to film at the PC given the new statewide "stay at home" order issued in Florida.

