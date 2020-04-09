WWE Superstars Compete in the '#DontRushChallenge'
With WWE's roster stuck in quarantine due to the ongoing pandemic, numerous Superstars decided to take part in the popular #DontRushChallenge on TikTok, in which a phone is passed from person to persona as they qucikly cut from their normal clothes to their wrestling gear. The Women's Division was the first to try it starting off with Sasha Banks (answering a call that's implied to be from Vince McMahon before cutting to Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair and finally Lana.
By Thursday the video had generated hundreds of thousands of views as each woman in the video posted it to their own account.
Thank you @vincemcmahonisyourboss3 @sashabankswwe @trinity_fatu @niajaxwwe @zelina_vegawwe @saronasnukawwe @itsmebayley @yaonlylivvonce @peytonroycewwe @billiekaywwe @carmellawwe @natbynature @ashasebera_danabrooke @laceyevanswwe @sonyadevillewwe @mandysacs @biancabelairwwe
Not wanting to be left out, the Men's Division made their own video, featuring R-Truth, Titus O'Neil, Otis, Matt Riddle, No Way Jose, Adam Cole (Bay Bay!), Aiden English, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, Lince Dorado and finally Bruan Strowman.
Who do you think made the better video? Let us know in the comments below!
