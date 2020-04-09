WWE Superstars Compete in the ‘#DontRushChallenge’

With WWE’s roster stuck in quarantine due to the ongoing pandemic, numerous Superstars decided to take part in the popular #DontRushChallenge on TikTok, in which a phone is passed from person to persona as they qucikly cut from their normal clothes to their wrestling gear. The Women’s Division was the first to try it starting off with Sasha Banks (answering a call that’s implied to be from Vince McMahon before cutting to Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair and finally Lana.

By Thursday the video had generated hundreds of thousands of views as each woman in the video posted it to their own account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not wanting to be left out, the Men’s Division made their own video, featuring R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, Otis, Matt Riddle, No Way Jose, Adam Cole (Bay Bay!), Aiden English, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, Lince Dorado and finally Bruan Strowman.

Who do you think made the better video? Let us know in the comments below!

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two