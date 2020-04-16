The Revival's Post-WWE Tag Team Name Possibly Revealed

✖

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were officially released from their WWE contracts earlier this month, and all signs point towards the two continuing their careers as a tag team on the independent scene and in other promotions (yes, the leading assumption is they'll go to AEW). Because of trademarks the WWE still owns, the pair have since changed their ring names to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. And based off a recent trademark filing, it looks like the pair have already picked a new tag team name — The Revolt.

According to PWInsider Wilder (now Wheeler) recently filed for the trademark "Fear The Revolt," which fits in quite nicely with the "#FTR" trademark they already own. Wheeler has also filed for trademarks on "No Flips, Just Fists," "Say Yeah," "Top Guys," and "Shatter Machine." So if and when the pair do wind up on television somewhere else, they'll still have a lot of the iconography they built up back in WWE.

You can check out the full trademark filing here.

During a recent interview with the Top Rope Nation Podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about how the pair would be a good fit in All Elite Wrestling's tag team division.

"I think they would fit into our team very, very well," Ross said. "You know, we're trying to be a little bit more athletic, athletically oriented, more fundamentally sound in our storytelling. And the Revival team certainly fits that bill. They are one of the best tag teams in the world, period, no matter where it is. So I think they would do great in our company, whether that happens or not remains to be seen."

"I hope that they consider AEW. I'd sure as hell like to call some of their matches," he continued. "They remind me a lot of the old Midnight Express. They just don't have a Jim Cornette in their corner right now. So, but boy, these guys are good. They're really good and they're young. They're athletic, they're durable. They seem to be good locker room guys, they're wrestling guys. They're not sports entertainment guys. That was never a great fit. But they're wrestling guys and they need to be in a wrestling company. For my money, that's AEW."

