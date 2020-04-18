WWE SmackDown Fans Are Digging Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt Mask Throwback

WWE kicked things off tonight with a Moment of Bliss featuring the Universal Champion Braun Strowman, and the conversation eventually turned to Bray Wyatt, who threatened Strowman last week if he wasn't prepared to apologize. If he wouldn't, Wyatt was going to take the title the hard way, but as we know, Wyatt is more than threats, and during the segment, a gift was found in the ring. Strowman opened it and found a throwback to his early days in WWE, that being the sheep mask he originally wore as part of Wyatt's family. While the jury is out on the match and the show in general, WWE fans are on board with the cool throwback, and we've collected some of the best responses in one place.

Strowman had a look of shock on his face after opening the gift, and stared at it for a while and flipped it around. He continued to stare at it until Wyatt's evil laugh filled the room, throwing Strowman for a loop.

He had previously said he wasn't going to play Wyatt's games, falling for his manipulation and frightening tactics. It looks like in this case though, it worked, and we imagine this is only the first volley in Wyatt's long game.

Now the two are set to lock horns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank in a few weeks, and it should be quite the battle. It remains to be seen if Strowman can survive The Fiend, who has taken down most of his opponents with fury and brutality, aside from Goldberg that is.

