WWE SmackDown Fans Are Digging Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt Mask Throwback

WWE kicked things off tonight with a Moment of Bliss featuring the Universal Champion Braun Strowman, and the conversation eventually turned to Bray Wyatt, who threatened Strowman last week if he wasn’t prepared to apologize. If he wouldn’t, Wyatt was going to take the title the hard way, but as we know, Wyatt is more than threats, and during the segment, a gift was found in the ring. Strowman opened it and found a throwback to his early days in WWE, that being the sheep mask he originally wore as part of Wyatt’s family. While the jury is out on the match and the show in general, WWE fans are on board with the cool throwback, and we’ve collected some of the best responses in one place.

Strowman had a look of shock on his face after opening the gift, and stared at it for a while and flipped it around. He continued to stare at it until Wyatt’s evil laugh filled the room, throwing Strowman for a loop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He had previously said he wasn’t going to play Wyatt’s games, falling for his manipulation and frightening tactics. It looks like in this case though, it worked, and we imagine this is only the first volley in Wyatt’s long game.

Now the two are set to lock horns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank in a few weeks, and it should be quite the battle. It remains to be seen if Strowman can survive The Fiend, who has taken down most of his opponents with fury and brutality, aside from Goldberg that is.

You can find the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“The SmackDown Tag Team Titles are on the line in another unique Triple Threat Match, Tamina takes on Sasha Banks, Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches get underway and Sonya Deville attempts to clear the air with Mandy Rose on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.”

Here’s the current card.

Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sasha Banks vs Tamina

Money in the Bank Men’s Qualifier: Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro

Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Match Qualifier: Naomi vs Dana Brooke

What are your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Don’t Screw It Up

One fan is liking the story so far, but warns WWE not to mess it up!

@wwe DO NOT SCREW UP @BraunStrowman VS @WWEBrayWyatt this has so much potential!!!! — 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟 𝕄. 𝕎𝕒𝕣𝕖 (@JohnMWare) April 18, 2020

“@wwe DO NOT SCREW UP @BraunStrowman VS @WWEBrayWyatt

this has so much potential!!!!”

Black Sheep

Most fans were liking the throwback to the Black Sheep mask, and if it keeps going this way this feud could be something great.

The Black Sheep, this strowman and wyatt feud has a lot of potential, hopefully it will live up to it #wwe #smackdown — madness collector (@madnesscollect1) April 18, 2020

“The Black Sheep, this strowman and wyatt feud has a lot of potential, hopefully it will live up to it

#wwe #smackdown”

The Mask

Many who have been watching since Strowman’s WWE debut appreciated the callback to his earlier days in the company.

“Oh, Braun got his mask back, how nice!! #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox #WWE”

Two Things Missing

While some were fans of the segment, it’s also disappointing that the other two members of the Wyatt Family are no longer with the company to be a part of this in some way.

Interesting #AMomentofBliss with @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE & @BraunStrowman. I love the throwback of Strowman’s days as a member of The @WWEBrayWyatt Family. It sucks that both Harper & Rowan are gone to do something with them in this feud #Smackdown #DBWL — Darren Bongiovanni (@hbkid718) April 18, 2020

“Interesting #AMomentofBliss with @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE

& @BraunStrowman . I love the throwback of Strowman’s days as a member of The @WWEBrayWyatt Family. It sucks that both Harper & Rowan are gone to do something with them in this feud #Smackdown #DBWL”

Winning Me Over

Another fan wasn’t sold on this at first, but it seems Strowman and Wyatt are managing to convince them.

i didn’t think i would be invested in bray vs braun, but this is a great feud. — WWE Fanguy (@Firevinceomac) April 18, 2020

“i didn’t think i would be invested in bray vs braun, but this is a great feud.”

Bray Or Bust

One fan isn’t really a fan of the company in any way at the moment, that is except for Bray.

I hate WWE, so shit but Bray Wyatt keeps me coming back 😩 — A̳n̳d̳r̳e̳w̳ 🇸🇦 (@Andy_Newc) April 18, 2020

“I hate WWE, so shit but Bray Wyatt keeps me coming back Weary face”