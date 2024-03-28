Ace Austin Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

Ace Austin began appearing in TNA all the way back in 2019 when he signed his initial contract that would keep him through to 2022. When it came time to evaluate his contract with TNA and if he would stay or go, he stated at the time that re-signing felt like a "no-brainer." Austin has once again found himself in that same position as his stock continues to rise in the professional wrestling world. Austin revealed in an interview with Denise Salcedo that he has re-signed with TNA, reiterating a point from his last negotiation where he said he has "unfinished business."

That business has long been the TNA World Championship which he's challenged for twice in his tenure with the company. In 2020 he won a tournament final to enter a five-way elimination match at Slammiversary. He then won another opportunity at Emergence 2021 and challenged Christian Cage at Victory Road a month later.

"I am definitely looking to stay with TNA," Austin said. "Because being with TNA allows you freedom that doesn't exist anywhere else. If I stay with TNA my options are still open in the whole world. I mean there is no working relationship that TNA is not open to having. And I love that, that has been one of the huge selling points for me since I first started, was the freedom. I am actively working on being apart of some acting and stunt projects this year. It's a realm, that I really want to get a taste of. The only place I can really do that effectively is TNA. Not even just that, it's unfinished business. I am a 3 time X-Division champion, two-time tag team champion. There's still one missing and it means a lot to me, to complete that collection. When there is still opportunity on the table, you have to reach the peak before you can look towards the next peak, and I am still climbing."

Austin's career in TNA has been incredibly fruitful as he and Chris Bey have been able to keep the Bullet Club connection alive in TNA. Austin and Bey are two-time TNA World Tag Team Champions while Austin is a three-time X-Division Champion. In 2021, Austin won the Super X Cup.

