Joe Hendry Hypes TNA Sacrifice, Declares Ultimate Goal Within Impact Wrestling

Say he name and he appears. Joe Hendry has been a member of the TNA roster for three years now, establishing himself as one of the company's hottest fan-favorites in recent memory. While he is currently locked in a feud with AJ Francis (former WWE star Top Dolla), Hendry has his sights on gold at TNA Sacrifice, as he challenges Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship on the premium live event.

(Photo: TNA)

"It's one thing to win a championship. It is another thing to keep a championship," Hendry told ComicBook.com, reflecting on the fact that he was successfully defending the TNA Digital Media Championship at last year's Sacrifice event.

While regaining the TNA Digital Media Championship would propel him up the card, that spot is far from the finish line that Hendry is envisioning.

"I'm very motivated. I'm very hardworking. I feel like I contribute a lot and I want to be the guy for this company," Hendry continued. "I know what I need to do to get to that point. All I need is an opportunity to do that. I feel like every opportunity that we've been given recently, myself and AJ Francis, I feel that we have delivered exactly what we're supposed to. We're on shows here with the best wrestlers in the world. If you look at the locker room, we have an unbelievable roster of talent. I'm hungry to compete."

Hendry's TNA Sacrifice obligations against Crazzy Steve doesn't mean he's done with Francis. The two have shared the ring just once thus far, standing opposite one another in a tag match on TNA iMPACT! television.

"I like wrestling the bigger guys. It's a challenge for me. I do a lot of power moves. Can I do those power moves on AJ Francis? I think that's pretty cool to consider," Hendry noted. "The main thing is that I enjoy making fun of AJ Francis. He's very sensitive. There's lots of tears when I do the videos. Tears aside, the guy is is a super athlete. A lot of people don't realize that he was in the NFL for a long time. He's freakishly strong and also he has an unbelievable talent and skill for networking.

"He is one of the best promos in the game right now. I think when you put me and AJ Francis together, you've got two competitors who despite their distaste and dislike for each other, I think we're both hungry to climb up the card. I think that we deserve to climb up the card based on the attention that we've got and the quality of the programming that we're putting out. And at the same time as progressing both our careers, I get to slap AJ Francis around. It sounds like a win-win to me."

Hendry challenges for the TNA Digital Media Championship tonight at 7:30 PM ET on Countdown to TNA Sacrifice, available for free on TNA's social channels. TNA Sacrifice then kicks off at 8 PM ET on TNA+.