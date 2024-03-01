Alex Hammerstone Signs Contract With TNA Wrestling

Alex Hammerstone has been one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling since his departure from MLW in December. There was a lot of commotion during the time, and in a since deleted video Hammerstone explains his situation with MLW and how he had asked for his release. In his final appearance he was defeated by Jacob Fatu. Since, he's wrestled all across the independents and in early January he competed at TNA's Hard To Kill PLE, the first under the new rebrand. After an impressive showing in a match with Josh Alexander, Hammerstone has officially signed a contract with the promotion. It was recently reported that Hammerstone was expected to sign with TNA "sooner than later" and that he was booked for Sacrifice, but at the time there was no official word from the company itself.

Though there is no word on how long Hammerstone's contract is, he joins an extensive list of talent that has recently put pen to paper with TNA, including Ash By Elegance (WWE's Dana Brooke), Nic Nemeth (WWE's Dolph Ziggler), Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, KUSHIDA, Trent Seven, and Leon Slater.

Hammerstone's first match since signing a contract has officially been confirmed and it's a rematch against Alexander which will take place at the TNA Sacrifice PLE on March 8. So far, there are a total of five confirmed matches including Moose vs. Eric Young who won a title opportunity at No Surrender. Young beat out Frankie Kazarian who believes he is the King of TNA for the #1 Contenders title. After Young's victory, Kazarian snapped and attacked an official. The new episode of TNA revealed that he has since been "suspended."

After the TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace beat Gisele Shaw at No Surrender, she goes on to face newcomer Brookside and Tasha Steelz in a triple threat match. Nemeth will face Steve Maclin as he continues to prove himself all around the globe and the newly crowned TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will team with The Good Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) against Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, and Kevin Knight.

TNA Sacrifice takes place March 8 at the St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. The event can be streamed via, TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders and TrillerTV. For more information on tickets, head to Eventbrite.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on TNA.