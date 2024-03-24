Legendary TNA Tag Team Reportedly Set To Enter Free Agency

The Motor City Machine Guns have been a staple tag team in professional wrestling for over two decades. While their contemporaries have gone on to find success in WWE and most recently AEW, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have been faithful to the company that gave them their start -- TNA. Though they have taken bookings on the independent scene, Ring of Honor and a one-off in AEW at All Out 2022, they haven't signed with another professional wrestling promotion since their debut in 2006.

That could all soon change as a new report from PWInsider reveals that the MCMG may be headed to free agency at the beginning of April .At the recent tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, TNA reportedly held a send-off for the veteran tag team who are three-time TNA Tag Team Champions. They've had incredible success as singles stars in TNA and beyond with Sabin capturing the TNA X-Division Championship 10 times in his career and is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Shelley is a former TNA World Champion and an X-Division Champion. They reformed the tag team in 2020, returning to TNA at Slammiversary and defeating The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) to win the tag team championships.

Are the Motor City Machine Guns WWE Bound or All Elite?

As aforementioned the MCMG have appeared in AEW one time but they haven't had a chance to really sink their toes into the young teams in the division. If they were to debut with AEW, they could definitely find themselves in a position the Hardys were filling: a reliable tag team that can help shape the next generation and really make them look good. Not to mention the workload with AEW is a lot different than WWE as they'd be on the road hundreds of times a year for live events, PLE's, and Raw or SmackDown tapings.

However, WWE is obviously the larger promotion. There are more eyes and there is more money that can be offered and for some the dream of headlining a WrestleMania event is a priority but it's also not the end all be all. That's not to say that AEW can't match what WWE can offer or even exceed it as has been seen with the recent signings of Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada. Regardless, both companies are sorely lacking in established tag teams so wherever they end up, they will be an extremely valuable asset.

Where would you like to see the Motor City Machine Guns sign? Let us know in the comments!