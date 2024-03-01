TNA To Participate in Starrcast Downunder Events

This April, Starrcast is heading to Australia for the first ever Starrcast Downunder event and TNA will return to the country for the first time since last summer. TNA last appeared in Australia for their Down Under Tour. Taking place over two days, key matches included Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian and Robbie Eagles, Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Steph De Lander, Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw, and Joe Hendry vs. Moose. Their partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling marked the first time that TNA had been in Australia in a decade.

Over the course of four days, fans attending Starrcast Downunder will be able to participate in engaging events such as meet and greets with their favorite stars, stage shows, championship matches, and wrestling shows headlined by both Mickie James' HER and Bret Hart's Australian Stampede. Starrcast Downunder runs from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 15 across various venues in Ballarat.

"TNA has always been good to me and supported me in every step of my career," said James in a press release. "It's no secret that I think the TNA Knockouts Division is the crème da le crème of women's wrestling. I am so honored to have the Knockouts Division represented on this groundbreaking event as we show Australia what women's wrestling is all about. The idea that the Knockouts World Championship is on the line at HER is huge."

Cam Vale, of Oceania Pro Wrestling, added: "TNA made such a positive impact in and out of the ring last year during the IMPACT Down Under Tour. I am very excited to have them return to Australia, this time in Ballarat, as part of the Visit Victoria-supported Starrcast Down Under (event)."

Outside of James hinting at the Knockouts title being defended (currently held by Jordynne Grace), at this time there are no further details on who else exactly will participate on both shows but more information will be released in March. Tickets for the four-day event are on sale at Premier Ticketek and via Starrcast.com.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on TNA and Starrcast Downunder.