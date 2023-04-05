AEW Fans Predict Tony Khan's "Very Important Announcement"

AEW President Tony Khan is back for another "very important announcement" on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. This is far from the first time that Khan has hyped up a big announcement on AEW Dynamite, as he has made rare televised appearances on the company's flagship show to reveal his acquisition of Ring of Honor, plans for an AEW x NJPW crossover pay-per-view, and the debut of AEW All Access. Considering the current landscape of All Elite Wrestling, tonight's announcement could range from anything from a new weekly show to the signing of another new talent.

Fans have been speculating on the announcement since Khan began hyping it up. Check out some of the best predictions below...