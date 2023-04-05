AEW Fans Predict Tony Khan's "Very Important Announcement"
AEW President Tony Khan is back for another "very important announcement" on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. This is far from the first time that Khan has hyped up a big announcement on AEW Dynamite, as he has made rare televised appearances on the company's flagship show to reveal his acquisition of Ring of Honor, plans for an AEW x NJPW crossover pay-per-view, and the debut of AEW All Access. Considering the current landscape of All Elite Wrestling, tonight's announcement could range from anything from a new weekly show to the signing of another new talent.
Fans have been speculating on the announcement since Khan began hyping it up. Check out some of the best predictions below...
AEW Streaming Service?
prevnext
Well, Tony Khan has a special announcement tonight on Dynamite. My guess is either another AEW show or AEW streaming service.— Joshua Cercado (@bigheadjosh92) April 5, 2023
AEW Saturday
prevnext
My guess is that on #AEWDynamite Tony Khan's big announcement will be #AEW's renewal with WBD/The Saturday show. He will than toss the official announcement of the UK show and maybe just maybe if the wresting gods are smiling Jay White shows up.— Nick Noel (@GriiffinNoel) April 5, 2023
AEW UK?
prevnext
According to Andrew Zarian, the date of the AEW UK show would shock people. 🤔🤔
Same day as Summerslam?
All Out in a stadium in London?
Could it be TK big announcement on Dynamite?— Blue_Fox (@AcpwFox98) April 1, 2023
Buys The New Competition
prevnext
BUY ENDEAVOR TONY.— Joey G. (@TheLuchaJoe) April 5, 2023
Cleaner Extension
prevnext
What if Tony's announcement is that Kenny Omega signed a 5-year extension with AEW? 🥺🙏#LetMeDream #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yQhcW210A5— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) April 5, 2023
Switchblade AND The Glow?
prevnext
I hope Tony Khan announcement is AEW signed Jay White & Trinity I would be so happy #AEWDynamite— ♰︎ 💴 ضاسهينع خييته (@DashingKeithHim) April 5, 2023
Tournament AND Return?
prevnext
In a perfect world, Tony Khan’s announcement next week would be the Owen Hart Cup. Then, Jay White comes out interrupting Tony & tells him he wants to be the first participant of The Owen Cup. Which Tony gladly accepts— JROCK (@Steel_Curtain00) March 30, 2023
Amnesia
prevnext
Feel like the potential level of disappointment for Tony Khan’s announcement tonight could make everyone forget they hate Vince McMahon for a week.— JamieOD (@JamieOD) April 5, 2023
What Is He Cooking?
prevnext
Tony Khan’s important announcement is something he’s dreamed of FOR YEARS 👀
TK maybe cooking up a 5 star meal for us tonight 😤#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/ItNNcgpDIg— 𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗢⚡️ (@AlllEliteZero) April 5, 2023
CM Punk Return?
prev
@TonyKhan i hope tonights Announcement is all about punk.— Sami 🇵🇰 (@Sami_ch9) April 5, 2023
If it's not then 😡😡😡#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XY0NxTaOcN