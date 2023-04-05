AEW Dynamite Preview: FTR Careers vs. Titles, MJF Day, Tony Khan's Announcement

All eyes are on AEW Dynamite. Following a critically-panned edition of Monday Night Raw and reports that Vince McMahon has seized back creative control of WWE, many fans have put an added emphasis on this Wednesday's edition of All Elite Wrestling's flagship show. Even before the WWE drama unfolded earlier this week, AEW Dynamite was already sizing up to be a big show thanks to numerous high-stakes matches as well as a couple of hyped up segments. While many have their attention on AEW President Tony Khan's "very important announcement," the biggest moment will likely come in AEW Dynamite's main event.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns will put their titles on the line against FTR, with the stakes being that if Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler fail to capture the gold, they will leave AEW. This storyline has significant real-life ties, as Harwood has made it clear that he and Wheeler's AEW contracts do in fact expire this month. That said, Harwood has noted that he and Wheeler have made their decision regarding their wrestling futures, and based on the result of tonight's championship contest, that decision will be revealed.

Outside of the ring, Khan will be making that aforementioned "important announcement." Many expect this to be related to the reported AEW Saturday show that is expected to debut this summer. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman will also celebrate "MJF Day" in his return to his hometown of Long Island, New York.

Three other sets of championships are also up for grabs tonight. AEW World Trios Champions House of Black defend their titles against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. Ethan Page challenges FTW Champion Hook for his unsanctioned gold. AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Riho clash with the top prize in the women's division going to the winner.

In singles action, Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson settle their blood feud in a one-on-one contest. Following his decisive victory over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution, Starks has been locked in a rivalry with Bullet Club's AEW representative. This will be the Absolute One's first in-ring contest since the pay-per-view last month.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...