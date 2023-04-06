AEW Signs One of Pro Wrestling's Biggest Free Agents

Jay White is officially signed to All Elite Wrestling, as confirmed in the opening minutes of this week's AEW Dynamite. The show was supposed to kick off with a match between Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson, only for "The Switchblade" to hit the hit and join Robinson in a two-on-one beatdown of Starks. AEW President Tony Khan then uploaded the "Jay White is #AllElite" graphic, confirming his new deal with the promotion.

White lost a pair of matches back in February that resulted in him being banned from ever competing in Japan again, as well as in any of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's subsidiaries like NJPW Strong. While all signs pointed to him joining WWE, a report broke earlier this week stating it wasn't going to happen.

One AEW wrestler who definitely wants to step back in the ring with White is Adam Cole. The two were involved in a four-way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which had an abrupt end when Cole suffered a concussion after taking an uranage from White. Cole talked about his desire for a rematch with "The Switchblade" last week in an interview with ComicBook.

"Talking about people that I think the world of, Jay White is one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet for sure. There's absolutely some unfinished business there. Getting back to a match, even a one-on-one match with Jay White is something I'm incredibly interested in," Cole said.

@comicbookwrestling MASSIVE return / debut on AEWDynamite ! aew aewtok aewtiktok allelitewrestling wrestletok wwetiktok wrestlingtok fyp ♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

AEW Dynamite Card (April 5, 2023)

AEW World Tag Team Championship vs. AEW Careers: The Gunns vs. FTR

The Gunns vs. FTR AEW World Trios Championships: House of Black def. Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends

House of Black def. Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

Jamie Hayter vs. Riho FTW Championship: Hook vs. Ethan Page

Hook vs. Ethan Page Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson (No Contest)

Sammy Guevara vs. Komander

Promos From Blackpool Combat Club, The Acclaimed and MJF

This story is developing...