AEW Signs Former WWE Personality and World Champion

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) confirmed on Wednesday that Nigel McGuinness has signed a full-time contract with the company. The former ROH World Champion was forced to retire back in 2011 but arrived in WWE back in 2016 to serve as a commentator. He worked primarily as a color commentator, first for the NXT brand and later for NXT UK. However, he was suddenly released from his contract, something he'd later admit in interviews wasn't a "huge shock" given how NXT UK was being put on hiatus in order for the NXT Europe relaunch scheduled for later this year.

McGinness returned to his old stomping grounds in Ring of Honor this past weekend, working as a commentator for the Supercard of Honor 2023 pay-per-view at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. It's unclear if the new deal will have him working commentary for ROH, AEW, or some other type of role.

Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!



See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! pic.twitter.com/KqJIN0Ba65 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 5, 2023

