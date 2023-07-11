AEW: Big Blood and Guts Match Update Booked for This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW's annual Blood and Guts match — the company's version of the classic WarGames match — officially returns on the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston. Eight of the match's 10 competitors have been confirmed with The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page) on one side and The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) and Konosuke Takeshita on the other. But with Bryan Danielson out with a broken arm and Eddie Kingston still over in Japan for New Japan's G1 Climax Tournament, both sides are down a man.

However, that will apparently change on this week's AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan took to Twitter this week to confirm the fifth participant for both teams will be confirmed. Many fans assume The Elite will pick former New Japan star Kota Ibushi as his involvement with the company has been rumored for years and his relationship with Omega is well-established. As for The BCC, it's anyone's guess. Tell us who you think it might be down in the comments!

This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork

Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CT



With #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!



Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/Wh1ZA8oVnN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 10, 2023

CM Punk Rejected for Blood and Guts

Fightful reported over the weekend that CM Punk pitched to be involved in Blood and Guts despite having no interactions with either faction since returning to AEW TV last month. The idea was apparently rejected, with one source claiming neither team wanted him anywhere near the match.

Outside of a few winking nods during his return promo, Punk still hasn't interacted with anyone from The Elite onscreen since last year's "Brawl Out" incident following the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. He has instead kept himself busy by competing in this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and will face Ricky Starks in the finals on this week's AEW Collision.

AEW Dynamite Card (July 12, 2023)

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill

MJF & Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue Chris Jericho vs. Komander

Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts VII Cards (July 15, 2023)