AEW Blood and Guts 2023 Match Confirmed
AEW officially confirmed the return of Blood and Guts for 2023 on this week's AEW Dynamite as The Blackpool Combat Club will look to end their months-long blood feud with The Elite. After drama between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley kept popping up throughout the first hour of the show, The BCC's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta along with Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis jumped Hangman Page and The Young Bucks following their trios match with The Dark Order. Kingston ran out to try and even the odds, but it was to no avail. After the four men were left in a bloody heap, Moxley proclaimed it was time to end things.
The two-ring steel cage match will take place on the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston. The BCC will look to go 2-0 in the match after winning last year's bout against The Jericho Apperciation Society, only last year Kingston was on their side.
The feud between The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club continues to intensify as both teams enter...BLOOD & GUTS on Wednesday, July 19th, at the @TDGarden!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYW3yX7RCV
The match is AEW's version of WarGames, a creation of Dusty Rhodes that's been used in promotions like Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW and WWE over the decades. The concept was first introduced to AEW in May 2021 with The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. MJF was able to win the match for his time by threatening to drop Chris Jericho from the roof of the cage, prompting Sammy Guevara to surrender the bout for his team. Friedman dropped Jericho anyway, causing him to crash through the entrance ramp below.
AEW's First Women's WarGames Match?
While not announced, many believe the first Women's Blood and Guts match will also take place in Boston between The Outcasts (Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm) versus The AEW Originals (some combination of Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale and Hikaru Shida. Baker loved the idea when talking with ComicBook back in March.
@comicbookwrestling
#AEW announces RETURN of aewbloodnguts! #aewtiktok #aewtok #fyp #wrestletok #theelite #blackpoolcombatclub #wwetok♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose
"Let's do it. I do pretty okay in the hardcore matches, so I'm not worried. And I wouldn't want anyone else on my side other than the Originals," Baker said at the time.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results
- Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) def. Roppongi Vice & El Desperado (Zero Hour)
- Owen Hart Cup: Athena def. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour)
- El Phantasmo def. Stu Grayson (Zero Hour)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi) def. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, TJP) vs. (Zero Hour)
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Owen Hart Cup: CM Punk def. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Katsuyori Shibata, Zack Sabre Jr., Daniel Garcia
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada def. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosukta Takeshita & Shota Umino
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Willow Nightingale
- IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay def. Kenny Oemga
- Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito def. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki
- Bryan Danielson def. Kazuchika Okada