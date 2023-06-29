AEW Blood and Guts 2023 Match Confirmed

AEW officially confirmed the return of Blood and Guts for 2023 on this week's AEW Dynamite as The Blackpool Combat Club will look to end their months-long blood feud with The Elite. After drama between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley kept popping up throughout the first hour of the show, The BCC's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta along with Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis jumped Hangman Page and The Young Bucks following their trios match with The Dark Order. Kingston ran out to try and even the odds, but it was to no avail. After the four men were left in a bloody heap, Moxley proclaimed it was time to end things.

The two-ring steel cage match will take place on the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston. The BCC will look to go 2-0 in the match after winning last year's bout against The Jericho Apperciation Society, only last year Kingston was on their side.

The feud between The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club continues to intensify as both teams enter...BLOOD & GUTS on Wednesday, July 19th, at the @TDGarden!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYW3yX7RCV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023

The match is AEW's version of WarGames, a creation of Dusty Rhodes that's been used in promotions like Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW and WWE over the decades. The concept was first introduced to AEW in May 2021 with The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. MJF was able to win the match for his time by threatening to drop Chris Jericho from the roof of the cage, prompting Sammy Guevara to surrender the bout for his team. Friedman dropped Jericho anyway, causing him to crash through the entrance ramp below.

AEW's First Women's WarGames Match?

While not announced, many believe the first Women's Blood and Guts match will also take place in Boston between The Outcasts (Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm) versus The AEW Originals (some combination of Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale and Hikaru Shida. Baker loved the idea when talking with ComicBook back in March.

"Let's do it. I do pretty okay in the hardcore matches, so I'm not worried. And I wouldn't want anyone else on my side other than the Originals," Baker said at the time.

