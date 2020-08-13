Everything Announced for Next Week's NXT and AEW Dynamite

By Connor Casey

Next week's lineup for wrestling on Wednesday nights will look a bit different, as NXT will run unopposed on Aug. 19 on cable while AEW gets pushed off TNT by the NBA Playoffs. AEW will instead hold the next episode of AEW Dynamite on Saturday, August 22 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, the same night as NXT TakeOver XXX. To compensate for the change, AEW has already announced it will air the first half of last year's All Out pay-per-view for free on YouTube during AEW's normal timeslot next Wednesday and has announced a large handful of matches for the Saturday show.

Not wanting to spoil the opportunity, NXT has announced a loaded lineup for next Wednesday that includes Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland and a face-to-face confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee.

Which matches are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!

NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Johnny Gagano vs. Ridge Holland

prevnext

AEW All Out 2019 Part 1 (Airing on YouTube)

prevnext

NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream

prevnext

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott and Breezango

prevnext

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Face-To-Face

prevnext

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee (8/22)

prevnext

FTR vs. Private Party (8/22)

prevnext

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Five, Alex Reynolds and John Silver (8/22)

prevnext

AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Final (8/22)

prevnext

Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares and Jurassic Express (8/22)

prevnext

Darby Allin vs. TBA (8/22)

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of