Everything Announced for Next Week's NXT and AEW Dynamite
Next week's lineup for wrestling on Wednesday nights will look a bit different, as NXT will run unopposed on Aug. 19 on cable while AEW gets pushed off TNT by the NBA Playoffs. AEW will instead hold the next episode of AEW Dynamite on Saturday, August 22 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, the same night as NXT TakeOver XXX. To compensate for the change, AEW has already announced it will air the first half of last year's All Out pay-per-view for free on YouTube during AEW's normal timeslot next Wednesday and has announced a large handful of matches for the Saturday show.
Not wanting to spoil the opportunity, NXT has announced a loaded lineup for next Wednesday that includes Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland and a face-to-face confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee.
Which matches are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!
NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Johnny Gagano vs. Ridge Holland
prevnext
"You can't have a TakeOver without #JohnnyTakeOver." @JohnnyGargano is more than confident that he will defeat @RidgeWWE NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/eFsmVBdOLE— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
AEW All Out 2019 Part 1 (Airing on YouTube)
prevnext
All Out PART 1???!!!
Goddamn. We’re spoiled. #AEWDynamite— Alex (@BestBoutAlex) August 13, 2020
NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream
prevnext
Everyone has their 👀 on The Prin❌e. #WWENXT @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/FuXGzA5AAH— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2020
Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott and Breezango
prevnext
Someone's proud of themselves.
NXT #Cruiserweight Champion @EscobarWWE defeats @MmmGorgeous on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/TWrSOqnpPa— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Face-To-Face
prevnext
Offer accepted, @AdamColePro. @PatMcAfeeShow will see you next week! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/YdgeJCse4T— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee (8/22)
August 13, 2020prevnext
FTR vs. Private Party (8/22)
tag team appreciation night....
Top Guys, out.— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 13, 2020
prevnext
Give us Mike Chioda for #FTR Rules.— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 13, 2020
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Five, Alex Reynolds and John Silver (8/22)
prevnext
Next week on #AEWDynamite!! -Special date and time
(Aug. 22)
Available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets via #FITE pic.twitter.com/te9tSKZH5D— FITE (@FiteTV) August 13, 2020
AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Final (8/22)
prevnext
Glad to see @AEWrestling promoting the #AEWWTTC semi finals tonight. Finals will be on the Aug. 22 episode of #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0MW9HTT5UN— William T. MacRobb (@MacRobbT) August 13, 2020
Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares and Jurassic Express (8/22)
prevnext
Next week on #AEWDynamite!! -Special date and time
(Aug. 22)
Available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets via #FITE pic.twitter.com/te9tSKZH5D— FITE (@FiteTV) August 13, 2020
Darby Allin vs. TBA (8/22)
prev
Next week on #AEWDynamite!! -Special date and time
(Aug. 22)
Available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets via #FITE pic.twitter.com/te9tSKZH5D— FITE (@FiteTV) August 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.