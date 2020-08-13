Everything Announced for Next Week's NXT and AEW Dynamite

Next week's lineup for wrestling on Wednesday nights will look a bit different, as NXT will run unopposed on Aug. 19 on cable while AEW gets pushed off TNT by the NBA Playoffs. AEW will instead hold the next episode of AEW Dynamite on Saturday, August 22 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, the same night as NXT TakeOver XXX. To compensate for the change, AEW has already announced it will air the first half of last year's All Out pay-per-view for free on YouTube during AEW's normal timeslot next Wednesday and has announced a large handful of matches for the Saturday show.

Not wanting to spoil the opportunity, NXT has announced a loaded lineup for next Wednesday that includes Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland and a face-to-face confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee.

