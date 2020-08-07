Chris Jericho Calls Stadium Stampede Match One of the Best Things He Has Ever Done In Wrestling

AEW's Stadium Stampede match at their Double or Nothing PPV event in May has been one of the most memorable cinematic style matches produced by any promotion during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with The SDR Show this week, Jericho spoke about the match itself, as well as the creative processes that went into putting it together. He talked about how everyone in the match worked together so well to make it happen, and even had an interesting anecdote about how the NFL didn't want the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot to be punched during the match, but Tony Khan said to go ahead and do it anyway.

"That was one of the best things I've ever done in 30 years in the business," Jericho said. "That was just 10 guys with different ideas, banging it out, not having to worry about 'so and so approved this'. The only thing I had to get approved was knocking out the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot.

"The only reason I had to get it approved was the NFL didn't want us to do it, but Tony Khan said do it anyway. Everything was kinda free form. It's just how creative do you want to be and how successful do you want to make the segment you're in."

For someone who has in the wrestling business as long as Jericho, with as many accolades and memorable moments as he has had, that is ultra high praise to call it one of the best things in his storied career.

In regards to the creative process at AEW versus WWE, Jericho said, "Everyone works together, but there's no real rules. Every once in a while someone will have other ideas that you will use. But most of the time everyone is in charge of their own stuff. That's why it's working.

"Not to bag on anywhere else, but in WWE for example, there's such a chain of command. We have to get it approved from this level, this level, this level. By the time you get it back, it's not what you envisioned at all. It's not like that in AEW."

