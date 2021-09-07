CM Punk on Chicago Becoming a Signature AEW City, Wants a Show at Wrigley Field

✖

Ever since the All In event brought in a sold-out crowd at the Sears Centre (now the NOW Arena) in 2018, All Elite Wrestling has been consistently linked to Chicago and its surrounding area. The NOW Arena has since hosted two All Out pay-per-views, the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view took place at DePaul's Wintrust Arena (near Chicago's South Side) and the company sold out the United Center in about five minutes for the Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage as rumors of CM Punk's arrival spread.

Punk wrestled his first match in seven years at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, taking down Darby Allin in front of a white-hot crowd in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates. He was asked during the post-show media scrum how he felt about Chicago becoming one of AEW's signature cities and went so far as to pitch the company running a show at the iconic Wrigley Field.

"We sold out the United Center on a rumor," Punk said. "If I can toot my own horn, I'm a kid from Chicago and I don't know if I can claim I sold out this building because I think it was sold out before I was ever announced, but I sold out the United Center, I sold out the Rosemont Horizon (now the Allstate Arena)... man, that's super great and I would like to brag on that but it's also super humbling. For a kid who... I was at the first-ever event in the United Center, SummerSlam 1994. I watched Bret and Owen (Hart) in the cage. And I feel like Chicago has just been ripe for the taking, they love wrestling and they want to be entertained. And there's been some great shows here, I was on a few of them, and then I just feel like we've got the pulse of the whole place. To me, what's next? Wrigley Field? Soldier Field? Let's go!"

Check out the full results from All Out below: