ECW Legend's Rumored In-Ring Return For AEW Match Seemingly Scrapped

All Elite Wrestling has provided a new lease on life for a number of swan songing veterans. When the company opened its doors in 2019, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn joined the ranks as a producer, occasionally getting the opportunity to mix it up in the ring with his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn. Gunn's one-off matches turned into an extensive run, as Gunn ended up having a career resurgence in a trios group with The Acclaimed. The same can be said for Sting, a WCW legend that ended his five-year retirement to compete in 28 AEW matches. Sting retired as an AEW Tag Team Champion this past March at AEW Revolution, successfully capping off his career on his terms after being forced to hang it up from injuries in 2015.

When Chris Jericho began feuding with Hook earlier this year, speculation sizzled that Taz, Hook's father, could end his two decade-long retirement to come to the aid of his son. These theories reached a fever pitch in the lead up to AEW Dynasty when Jericho puts his hands on Taz. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Taz made his frustrations with Jericho crystal clear while commentating Jericho's match against Katsuyori Shibata.

Despite all the speculation, it appears that a Jericho vs. Taz match will not be happening anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter, Taz revealed that he needs to undergo four surgeries at some point in the future to repair both of his knees and shoulders.

"Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It's been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me," Taz wrote. "So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I'm gonna keep trying regenerative procedures & try to suck it up dealing with the pain."

As Taz mentioned, he will continue to fulfill his AEW commentary duties as he does not have any immediate plans to go under the knife. He currently serves as the lead color commentator for AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays.

Taz added that the wear and tear on his joints is from weight training, not wrestling specifically.

"This is NOT from bumps," Taz continued. "It's from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be 'big'. I'm posting this for today's wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!"

Taz's full-time wrestling career lasted from 1990 until 2002. He made a name for himself in ICW and New Japan Pro Wrestling before finding a home in ECW. There, Taz cemented himself as one of ECW's top stars, rising the ranks to eventually become ECW World Heavyweight Champion. Injuries piled up for Taz around 2000, leading him to slowly shift into an announcing role. His full-time run ended in 2002, and he wrestled his last match, a one-off 35-second contest, in 2006.