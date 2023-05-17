AEW Fans Are Ready for CM Punk's Return Following the AEW Collision Announcement
CM Punk's return to AEW, based on every backstage report and rumor over the past couple of months, appears to be imminent. But while Punk's name has often been connected to AEW's new weekly show, AEW Collision, there was no mention or appearance from Punk when the show was officially announced on Wednesday. The official press release named stars like Samoa Joe, Miro, Thunder Rosa and Powerhouse Hobbs while the poster also included champions like MJF, Orange Cassidy, FTR and The House of Black. Punk was completely absent.
The latest rumors regarding Punk were that he'd be making his in-ring return against Samoa when the show premieres on June 17, which has been linked to the Wintrust Arena in Punk's hometown of Chicago. It's entirely possible that Punk's return could be announced, teased or outright happen as soon as tonight's AEW Dynamite. You can see some of the anticipation for the news below!
