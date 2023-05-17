AEW Collision Officially Announced, Will Premiere in June on TNT

Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced that AEW Collision will launch as a new weekly Saturday night show on June 17 on TNT. The show will air live each week fro 8-10 p.m. ET and the official press release named Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo as some of the featured headliners. AEW and WBD (then WarnerMedia) announced their first contract back in 2019, bringing AEW Dynamite to TNT beginning in October of that year. Further deals saw Dynamite move to TBS beginning in January 2022, AEW Rampage launch as a weekly Friday night show in August 2021, four quarterly Battle of the Belts specials air on TNT beginning in 2022 and the launch of two reality shows, Rhodes To The Top and AEW All Access. The official poster for the show also includes current AEW World Champion MJF, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black.

Rumors of AEW launching a new show on one of WBD's networks as part of a new TV deal started popping up online earlier this year. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who has not appeared on AEW programming since last year's "Brawl Out" incident, was repeatedly linked to the show in those same rumors as well as the possibility of a brand split between Dynamite and Collision's roster. Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on the brand split on Fightful Select shortly before the upfront, stating it will now be a "hard" split between the two shows.

"...We're told that talent are expecting a hard brand split, with the exception of many AEW Champions. We've been told that there will be additional exceptions here and there. We have not learned how exactly the split will be determined, if there will be a draft, or how that will work out. However, the working plan as of this week is a firm brand split, with some rare exceptions," Sapp wrote.

AEW returns to pay-per-view on May 28 with the Double or Nothing event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two matches have been confirmed for the show so far — AEW World Champion MJF taking on the other three members of the "Four Pillars" (Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry) in a fatal-four-way watch and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

