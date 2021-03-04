CM Punk Addresses Speculation That He's Appearing at AEW Revolution

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Paul Wight make his first appearance as a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The giant broke the news that a "hall of fame worthy" wrestler had signed a multi-year deal with the company and would be arriving at Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. As is often the case when a major wrestling promotion teases a new arrival, CM Punk's name was brought up. The former WWE Champion has spoken highly of AEW in the past but is still in retirement after departing from WWE in 2014. The closest he's gotten to a comeback was an appearance at Starrcast III and an analyst job on WWE Backstage, though that show has effectively been canceled outside of random pop-up episodes.

Punk kicked off a Fan Q&A on Thursday by addressing that question, writing, "I'll answer some questions if you got em. Use the hashtag #askpunk and I'll give you a free answer to start: it's not me, the [Chicago Blackhawks] are playing Sunday."

Q&A time! I’ll answer some questions if you got em. Use the hashtag #askpunk and I’ll give you a free answer to start: it’s not me, the @NHLBlackhawks are playing Sunday. pic.twitter.com/As11qCVUIc — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

Punk spoke with Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast back in December and was asked what it would take to get him back in a ring.

"I think the landscape currently is much different than when I left," Punk said."You can play the game where you're like, 'Oh, AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE?' If you are going to play that game, there is no way they (WWE) would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and nobody contacting me and the next thing I know, I got my release papers on my wedding day. That wouldn't have happened if there was an AEW. Because then they probably would have approached me and been like, 'Hey, your suspension is up. Ready to come back to work? Let's work this out.' Or handle it like any other sports organization would have handled [a] star pitcher f--ing going home. They're not just going to let him leave the team, go to a rival organization."

He added that, of the two companies, AEW makes the more compelling argument.

"What would it take? Oh gosh. Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario," he said. "A story that would be fun to tell and also just the stupidest amount of money. But, they can save themselves a lot of money if they present a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point. I think there are more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle and that's because I've never wrestled them before. Young Bucks, Kenny Omega."

