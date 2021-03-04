Paul Wight Teases a New AEW Signing That's 'Hall of Fame Worthy'

✖

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) made his appearance as a member of the AEW roster on this week's Dynamite and teased some big news coming at AEW Revolution. The big man hyped up his role as a commentator for the upcoming AEW Dark: Elevation series and said he had the inside scoop on a major surprise.

"I have the biggest scoop ever. This Sunday at Revolution, AEW is going to hire, put in-contract, a Hall of Fame worthy talent that is a hug surprise and a huge asset to AEW. But listen, it's not who you think."

Based on social media reactions, the leading theories are Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega in WWE) and Ethan Page. Page had his final appearance as a member of the Impact Wrestling roster at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January (in a match that was taped months in advance which he openly criticized afterward) and was noticeably absent from WWE's massive recent signing class — meaning he's still a free agent. If he does debut at Revolution, there's a good chance he'll be the final entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

And then there's Trinidad. Even though Vega was a highlight of Monday Night Raw throughout most of 2020 as both a wrestler and manager, WWE released her in November amid her criticisms of the company's new third-party policy and the launching of an OnlyFans account.

Trinidad's "No Compete" clause expired back in mid-February, meaning she'd be free to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

