Report: Even More Details About the CM Punk, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega Backstage Altercation Emerge

CM Punk's explosive comments made during the All Out post-show media scrum resulted in a backstage confrontation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, according to multiple reports that have dropped over the past 24 hours. Fightful Select dropped a bunch of new details on Monday night, many of which lined up with reports from PWInsider and DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen.

The situation, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, reportedly played out as follows — Punk returned to his locker room following his involvement in the media scrum. The Young Bucks and Omega entered his locker room, infuriated by his comments. Matt and Nick Jackson got into a physical altercation with Punk, while Omega got involved with backstage coach Ace Steel.

Sources are saying Steel "cracked" Nick Jackson with a chair. Sapp wrote, "Several sources in AEW that we spoke with said that they believe Ace Steel will not be back in the company after this incident. PWinsider had also noted Steel's wife was said to have been around, caring for Punk's dog. The story of Nick Jackson having a black eye came from Steel throwing a chair at him."

Security rushed in to attempt to break up the incident and didn't end until Omega and the Bucks left. While there's apparently plenty of heat on Steel, sources are apparently split over who is at fault between the two parties. There's also some uncertainty over who threw the first punch. FTR, noted friends of CM Punk, and Hangman Page were apparently gone from the NOW Arena by the time the situation occurred.

After explaining that he had nothing to do with Colt Cabana's position in the company changing (and going into detail about their lawsuit from several years back), Punk tore into both Page and The Elite for getting involved in the situation.

"What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself? For what... didn't go a g—n thing," Punk said.

"There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better," Punk continued. "This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."