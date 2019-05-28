Watch: Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Mocked Triple H By Breaking a Throne at Double or Nothing

AEW’s first official show Double or Nothing had plenty of memorable moments, but few sent more shock waves throughout the wrestling world than what Cody Rhodes did prior to his emotional match with his brother Dustin Rhodes. As Rhodes made his way down to the ring, Rhodes took a sledgehammer and broke a stone throne that was seated at the top of the ring. Given that the throne was shaped like the Iron Cross logo Triple H often uses in his ring gear and entrances, fans quickly realized the stunt was meant to be a message directed at “The Game” over in WWE.

Rhodes went on to explain why he did the spot during during a post-show press conference with various media members.

“I loved when Triple H came out at WrestleMania 30, and he was kind of like of Shao Khan, and it was really cool. The throne kind of really symbolized his reign,” he said. “I’m going to play ball. I know we don’t say ‘competition,’ but it pretty much stands for itself.”

Rhodes added that the move was less about taking a direct shot at WWE and more about stating that he wants to focus on being a wrestler first rather than just being one of AEW’s executive vice presidents.

“That more than anything, not so much a shot at Triple H,” he said. “More of a shot at to dive into that role. I want to be a wrestler first and foremost. I’m not done. I know people think Kenny is the best. Other people think Chris [Jericho] is the best or Jon Moxley is the best. I’m always going to be wondering, ‘What can I do? What’s the next step?’”

Rhodes went on to beat Dustin in a bloody encounter. But after the match the pair reconciled as Rhodes announced that he booked the two of them for a tag team match against The Young Bucks at the upcoming Fight for the Fallen pay-per-view.

Double or Nothing ended with Chris Jericho defeating Kenny Omega in the main event, meaning he’ll face “Hangman” Adam Page at a later date to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion. Jericho’s celebration was quickly cut short by Jon Moxley, who debuted by storming his way down to the ring through the crowd. He hit both Jericho and the referee with a Dirty Deeds before brawling with Omega. The two wound up on the top of the stage before Moxley threw the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion off a stack of giant poker chips.

