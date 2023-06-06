Has CM Punk Helped AEW Collision Ticket Sales?

AEW's Tony Khan officially confirmed on last week's AEW Dynamite that CM Punk will return to AEW programming on June 17 during the AEW Collision premiere at the United Center in Chicago. Punk's involvement in the show resulted in a noticeable bump in ticket sales for the event as @WrestleTix reported over the weekend that roughly a thousand more tickets have been sold since the Punk announcement. However, as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is still struggling with selling tickets for its Canada tour and the Punk announcement hasn't provided the same kind of bump up north.

"...Punk has been moving tickets in Chicago, but not in the other places, not in Toronto, which is not a good sign because Toronto is one of the greatest markets in North America," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). They sold out Forbidden Door in a snap of the fingers and then for the Collision show, they're still under two thousand tickets in the Scotiabank Arena and you know Regina. I was told ahead of time that you know Regina and Saskatoon... they were going to be very, very tough because in the summer people in Saskatchewan, they don't get good weather very much. When they do get good weather, they head out of town and go to the lake and things like that and it's basically difficult."

AEW Collision

Sat • Jun 17 • 6:00 PM

United Center, Chicago, IL



Available Tickets => 2,214

Current Setup => 10,214

Tickets Distributed => 8,000



"They've really picked a bad time to go to Saskatchewan and also you know aside from Toronto and Winnipeg, they haven't really some of their Canadian stuff, they're not as hot. In Winnipeg obviously, because they have Jericho and Kenny Omega from Winnipeg and Edmonton will do very well, you know, I mean it's not through the roof or anything. It's about 5000 tickets sold, but they'll sell more late. I think Edmonton will do well. Calgary, I've had people in Calgary tell me that one's a little bit struggling for the Saturday night but I think you know with the Owen Hart tournament I think they should do ok but Hamilton and. Hamilton and Regina are going to be very, very tough," he added.

Khan is expected to appear on this week's Dynamite and announce the main event for the first Collision episode. It was previously reported that Punk would make his in-ring return against former rival Samoa Joe and it's possible they'll confirm that match for the show ahead of time. And while Punk has started to promote the episode on social media, he has yet to appear in any form on Dynamite.