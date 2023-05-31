Wrestling Fans Predict Tony Khan's AEW Collision Announcement
All Elite Wrestling's next expansion of broadcasted content is just over two weeks away. As announced during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts, AEW Collision will be coming to TNT on Saturday, June 17th. Promotional material featured the likes of AEW World Champion MJF, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, AEW World Trios Champions House of Black, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, Miro, Andrade El Idolo and more, but heavily-rumored centerpiece CM Punk was nowhere to be seen. This was due to a reported disagreement between Punk and AEW that stalled his inclusion, but the recent announcement that AEW Collision's premiere would emanate from Punk's hometown of Chicago all but confirmed the two sides were on good terms once more.
AEW President Tony Khan is set to complete the trilogy when he makes his third consecutive AEW Collision announcement on AEW Dynamite tonight, and fans are speculating just what this next tidbit of information will be.
Official Debut Episode Name?
lights go down the second coming font appears— Simon Pierre (@Petery588) May 31, 2023
New Title?
I'd like to see him come out for the announcement but I have a feeling the announcement will be a new Heavyweight belt so there's a top guy— Squeeps (@SqueepsTheGod) May 31, 2023
Brand Split
My money is on the announcement of a brand split. That’s the only way you can build up All In and All Out when they are just one week apart.— Ramon – White Sox 4 Life (Currently Deceased) (@RamonTweets4U) May 31, 2023
AEW Stands For...
AEW = Announcements Every Week— C.\MERON 🇦🇺🇶🇦 (@ItsCamxron) May 31, 2023
Announce Team?
Broadcast team?
New member of the AEW Broadcast Team?— Netstryke (@Netstryke) May 31, 2023
Skye Blue?!
He’s gonna announce skye Blue as the face of the new show obviously pic.twitter.com/ly6wsL6x5b— Jay 🇨🇦 (@KerplunkJay) May 31, 2023
Pepsi Phil
In Living Colour
Not Punk?
He's not going to announce the return of CM Punk, even though everybody already knows Punk is coming back. It's probably either going to be a wishy-washy 'we've got a big surprise' plan, or an announcement that there's going to be a big debut.— Chonk E. Cheese (The E is for EXISTENTIAL DREAD) (@bushleaguehero) May 31, 2023
Look In My Eyes
