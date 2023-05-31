Wrestling Fans Predict Tony Khan's AEW Collision Announcement

All Elite Wrestling's next expansion of broadcasted content is just over two weeks away. As announced during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts, AEW Collision will be coming to TNT on Saturday, June 17th. Promotional material featured the likes of AEW World Champion MJF, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, AEW World Trios Champions House of Black, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, Miro, Andrade El Idolo and more, but heavily-rumored centerpiece CM Punk was nowhere to be seen. This was due to a reported disagreement between Punk and AEW that stalled his inclusion, but the recent announcement that AEW Collision's premiere would emanate from Punk's hometown of Chicago all but confirmed the two sides were on good terms once more.

AEW President Tony Khan is set to complete the trilogy when he makes his third consecutive AEW Collision announcement on AEW Dynamite tonight, and fans are speculating just what this next tidbit of information will be.