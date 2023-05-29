CM Punk Promotes AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its broadcast slate. Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a new two-hour primetime AEW show, AEW Collision, would be coming to TNT on June 17th. This marks the third televised program within AEW's partnership with WBD, as the two began working together in Fall 2019 with AEW Dynamite and added AEW Rampage in Summer 2021. This new show is set to feature the likes of Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Thunder Rosa and others showcased on the teaser graphic. Conspicuous by his absence was CM Punk, as reports had circulated for months that AEW Collision was set to be built around the Second City Saint.

While there were rumblings about disagreements between the two parties, all seems to be going well for Punk in AEW land. AEW President Tony Khan officially announced that the debut edition of AEW Collision would emanate from Chicago's United Center, a venue that many believe AEW would only book if it was confirmed that Punk would be on the show.

Now, Punk has added to speculation on his AEW return by promoting that very show. Punk shared a graphic of AEW Collision to his Instagram Story, photoshopping AEW's Danhausen on every star featured on the poster with the exception of AEW World Champion MJF and AEW World Trios Champions House of Black. MJF's face was covered with an image of Batman while House of Black remained unedited.

(Photo: @cmpunk)

While this is far from definitive confirmation that Punk will be on the show, it is the latest bit of writing on the wall regarding his return. Reports indicated that Punk was supposed to be utilized on AEW Collision promotional material but was removed at the last second due to disagreements between himself and AEW. Now that things have seemingly smoothed over, it remains to be seen as to if AEW will put Punk back on marketing assets or if the company will keep his return a surprise.

