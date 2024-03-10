AEW Collision: Kazuchika Okada Wins First Match in His AEW Career, Injured Star Makes Big Return

After months of speculating where Kazuchika Okada would show up when his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired in January, the questions were answered when he debuted on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. As the Young Bucks were in the ring set to reveal their "big announcement" Eddie Kingston was called to the ring where they then began beating him down. The coin drop sounded throughout the arena and Okada made his way to the ring in a suit. When he stepped inside it was unclear what exactly he was going to do but then he gave The Rainmaker to Kingston, joining forces with The Elite. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made it clear that Kenny Omega had therefore been kicked out of The Elite and Hangman suspended.

Following his explosive debut, Okada teamed with the Bucks on AEW Collision where he took part in his first match as an AEW contracted wrestler. The Elite defeated the trio of Adrian Alanis, Jon Cruz and Liam Gray in just about two minutes. After the match, Kingston rushes the ring to get revenge on the trio for attacking him on Wednesday. Obviously outnumbered, it doesn't go to plan. Penta El Zero Miedo comes to his rescue but again, the numbers are overwhelming.

As Okada lifts the AEW Continental Crown Championship high in the air, that's when PAC makes his grand return to AEW programming. His return follows a teaser vignette that aired at AEW Revolution last weekend. When he gets in the ring he crushes the Young Bucks and stands toe-to-toe with Okada and then the match is made official -- Kingston, Penta and PAC vs. The Elite's Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and Okada at AEW Big Business next Wednesday.

PAC IS BACK as he stands face to face with Kazuchika Okada!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/oOggW0KKld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024

PAC has a well documented history with The Elite as he's faced all of its members at one point or another. Last summer in the yearly Blood and Guts match, The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) defeated the team of the Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley) as well as Konosuke Takeshita and PAC. "The Bastard PAC" would then go on to face Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor for the ROH World title. Shortly after that it was revealed PAC had been injured and according to Tony Schiavone, he would be out "quite a while." After a six-month absence, PAC would begin popping up backstage at AEW in January which at least meant he was back on the road.

Are you excited for the big six-man match at AEW Big Business? Let us know in the comments!