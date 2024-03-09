Ric Flair Reportedly Pitched a Different Outcome for Sting's Final Match at AEW Revolution

At AEW Revolution Sting officially retired from professional wrestling inside of the Greensboro Coliseum. In his swan song against the Young Bucks teaming one final time with Darby Allin, one of Sting's greatest rivals was on hand as part of the match one final time. Ahead of the match Ric Flair appeared in AEW to let Sting know he wanted to be part of his final ride. In the weeks leading up to the match, Flair met up with the Young Bucks in their locker room and it sure appeared that he was going to turn one last time. On last week's AEW Dynamite, he tried to make the save but instead the Bucks low blow him.

During the main event of AEW Revolution, Flair was ringside to watch the whole match and when Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were beating down "The Icon" Flair stepped into the ring to cover his body. Flair begged the Bucks to not hurt him any more so instead they pulled a page out of his book: "I'm sorry... I don't love you." They then superkick him in the head and he lays down flat in the ring with a lasting visual. Conrad Thompson provided some insight into Flair reportedly wanting to do the turn one final time. Sting and Darby Allin would win the match and later vacate the titles, allowing them to send the crowd home more than happy with the best outcome and reveal that AEW will host a tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

"In talking to The Nature Boy, boy, he desperately wanted to turn on Sting," Thompson said on What Happened When."'Conrad, will you go talk to Tony [Khan]? You're friends with him. Just go talk to him.' 'What are you talking about?' 'Just go talk to him, try to convince him me turning on Sting is best for business.' I go, 'Ric, you work here, you're in the storyline. I think maybe...' 'I told him! I told him I should turn. I think if he hears it from you.' 'I'm not going to talk to Tony about this.' 'No, no, seriously, hear me out. Hit him with this line, Tony, it's only worked ten other times.' 'I think that's why he doesn't want to do it.' 'What do you mean?' 'You've done it ten times.' 'One more.' That right there is Ric Flair in a nutshell. 'One more.'"

It's unclear at this time if at all Flair will continue to be a regular part of AEW.

